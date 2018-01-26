School works to stop spread of flu

Over the past few weeks, Sharp County residents have seen an increase in flu cases.

So the Highland School District is doing everything they can to stop it from spreading.

“We always have Germ-X available in the cafeterias, in the offices, in my office of course, in the classroom,” Highland High School nurse Nancy French said.

School officials are reminding students to wash and disinfect their hands more often during this flu season.

Their attendance hasn’t taken a huge hit yet, though.

“It’s been around 90% in all schools every day,” Highland Superintendent Don Sharp said. “A typical day is anywhere from 94%-96% so we’ve not fluctuated much from that.”

Highland is still taking preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus.

French said their custodial staff isn’t just cleaning classrooms at the end of the day.

“They’re doing it more, you know, during the middle of the day when the kids leave a classroom,” French said. “If that classroom is empty for a couple of hours, they’ll go in and they’ll spot check and spot clean those classrooms and water fountains.”

They also want to remind parents not to send a student back to school until they have been fever free for 24 hours without medicine.

“We do occasionally have parents that will give their children medicine and send them to school,” French said. “About noon it wears off, so their temperature spikes again and we have to turn around and send them back home.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.