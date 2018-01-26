T.J. Maxx coming to Batesville - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

T.J. Maxx coming to Batesville

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A new store will soon be opening in Batesville.

T.J. Maxx is going in the old Hastings building on Harrison Street, according to Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh.

Hastings has been closed since the summer of 2017.

An opening date for T.J. Maxx has not been announced yet.  

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • T.J. Maxx coming to Batesville

    T.J. Maxx coming to Batesville

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:18 PM EST2018-01-27 00:18:57 GMT
    Saturday, January 27 2018 9:13 AM EST2018-01-27 14:13:16 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A new store will soon be opening in Batesville.

    A new store will soon be opening in Batesville.

  • City gets grant to improve ball fields

    City gets grant to improve ball fields

    Friday, January 26 2018 10:22 PM EST2018-01-27 03:22:28 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 10:32 PM EST2018-01-27 03:32:54 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Newport Parks and Recreation Department was awarded a $25,000 grant for their ball fields.

    Newport Parks and Recreation Department was awarded a $25,000 grant for their ball fields.

  • NJHS football kicker outkicks his coverage by beating cancer

    NJHS football kicker outkicks his coverage by beating cancer

    Friday, January 26 2018 10:14 PM EST2018-01-27 03:14:00 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 10:29 PM EST2018-01-27 03:29:04 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Abraham Gomez, a Newport Junior High football player battling testicular cancer, is now cancer free.

    Abraham Gomez, a Newport Junior High football player battling testicular cancer, is now cancer free.

    •   
Powered by Frankly