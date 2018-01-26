T.J. Maxx coming to Independence Co. town - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

T.J. Maxx coming to Independence Co. town

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BATESVILLE, AR (KAIT) -

A new store will soon be opening in Batesville.

T.J. Maxx is going in the old Hastings building on Harrison Street, according to Batesville Mayor Rick Elumbaugh.

Hastings has been closed since the summer of 2017.

An opening date for T.J. Maxx has not been announced yet.  

