Construction project begins at Rotary Park

A project to help with controlling water and erosion at Craighead Forest Park has now started, with crews doing a lot of work in recent days.

According to a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro , the project to build a new retaining wall is being done at Rotary Park in Craighead Forest Park.

City officials say no completion date on the project has been set.

