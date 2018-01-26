New officer, truck hits the streets

Cave City police are adding new equipment and a new officer to its department, with the town's mayor saying Friday that both will help the community.

According to Mayor Jonas Anderson, the city recently hired Kevin Rose as a student resource officer to replace Lt. David Edwards on the streets. The department also bought new equipment and a truck for Rose to use.

Anderson said the department will be able to use the truck better than a conventional police vehicle due to the town's terrain.

"Mainly because there are a few times throughout the year, different situations that it would be handy to use a truck," Anderson said. "One instance, you know, we have an agreement with the humane society where we can take animals like strays to them and that's a good thing."

Rose will attend the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy later this year and will go through training with the department's other officers, Anderson said.

