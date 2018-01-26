Pumper truck project going to committee

A plan for the city of Jonesboro to have the remainder of the cost of a fire department pumper truck paid for will be headed next week to a key council committee.

According to a post on the city's website , the city's Finance and Administration Committee will be hearing a resolution requesting City Water & Light to pay for the remainder of the project.

Under the proposal, CWL will donate $450,000 from its surplus funds toward paying the remaining portion of the cost. The resolution also allows Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and City Clerk Donna Jackson to execute the resolution for the project.

The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at Jonesboro Municipal Center.

