Pumper truck project going to committee - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pumper truck project going to committee

Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT) Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A plan for the city of Jonesboro to have the remainder of the cost of a fire department pumper truck paid for will be headed next week to a key council committee. 

According to a post on the city's website, the city's Finance and Administration Committee will be hearing a resolution requesting City Water & Light to pay for the remainder of the project. 

Under the proposal, CWL will donate $450,000 from its surplus funds toward paying the remaining portion of the cost. The resolution also allows Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin and City Clerk Donna Jackson to execute the resolution for the project. 

The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 30 at Jonesboro Municipal Center. 

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Pumper truck project going to committee

    Pumper truck project going to committee

    Friday, January 26 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-01-27 02:03:08 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 9:27 PM EST2018-01-27 02:27:10 GMT
    Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)Jonesboro Municipal Center (Source: KAIT)

    A plan for the city of Jonesboro to have the remainder of the cost of a fire department pumper truck paid for will be headed next week to a key council committee. 

    A plan for the city of Jonesboro to have the remainder of the cost of a fire department pumper truck paid for will be headed next week to a key council committee. 

  • Construction project begins at Rotary Park

    Construction project begins at Rotary Park

    Friday, January 26 2018 7:42 PM EST2018-01-27 00:42:26 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 9:03 PM EST2018-01-27 02:03:48 GMT
    (Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook)(Source: City of Jonesboro via Facebook)

    A project to help with controlling water and erosion at Craighead Forest Park has now started, with crews doing a lot of work in recent days. 

    A project to help with controlling water and erosion at Craighead Forest Park has now started, with crews doing a lot of work in recent days. 

  • New officer, truck hits the streets

    New officer, truck hits the streets

    Friday, January 26 2018 8:27 PM EST2018-01-27 01:27:15 GMT
    Friday, January 26 2018 9:02 PM EST2018-01-27 02:02:05 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    Cave City police are adding new equipment and a new officer to its department, with the town's mayor saying Friday that both will help the community.

    Cave City police are adding new equipment and a new officer to its department, with the town's mayor saying Friday that both will help the community.

    •   
Powered by Frankly