Blytheville to host police academy

An eight-week-long event will give residents the tools they need to understand police procedure as well as operating police equipment and conducting traffic stops, Blytheville police said Friday.

According to a post on the Blytheville Police Department's Facebook page , the department is accepting applications for its first citizen police academy. The class will be available to only 15 participants and there is no cost or physical requirements.

However, police ask that individuals commit to at least a 75% attendance rate.

"We're not making police officers just better-informed citizens," according to the post.

Applications will be accepted through February 8 and classes will be held once a week on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with other volunteer elective classes available for students to take.

For more information on the academy, people can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411.

