NJHS football kicker outkicks his coverage by beating cancer

Abraham Gomez, a Newport Junior High football player battling testicular cancer, is now cancer free.

This is a battle that began in September 2017. Gomez said now things are different.

“A lot of things have changed,” said Gomez. “A lot has happened. I have so many friends and family from all over. My friends are my family and they have been there with me this entire time.”

Gomez’s last surgery was Jan. 4.

“The surgery went well,” said Gomez. “They took out both tumors. The chemotherapy helped a lot and turned the tumors from cancerous to non-cancerous.”

The successful surgery took a lot of stress off his hands because he was nervous before the operation.

“I just gave my family a huge hug, especially my little brother and sister because I didn’t know what was going to come,” said Gomez. “But when I woke up, I felt relieved and just said ‘Thank you God for protecting me and my family and my friends.”

On Tuesday, Gomez got the great news at an early morning doctor’s appointment.

“The doctor removed the staples from my body and when he came back in, he was happy and he hugged my mom and he said, ‘I have some great news for you. You are cancer free.’ My eyes just popped open real big and I got really happy. I had so much energy but I didn’t let it out until the car-ride home. I just started singing,” said Gomez.

With the entire community and school district behind him, Gomez made the big announcement at the elementary school over the intercom. He also paid a visit to his teachers.

“That felt really awesome because they were so happy,” said Gomez. “I hugged them and took a picture with them. They were wearing shirts that said His Battle is our Battle #Abraham Strong.

Mark McGee, his NJHS head coach, said he was just shocked when he heard the news.

“The thing that stood out to me is through it all, Abraham was so positive,” said McGee. “Even though this was a hard battle, it brought out so much good in our community with so much love and support in Newport. I could hardly sleep when I found out he beat this, I was so happy.”

Now, the future is looking brighter for Gomez to return back to the field.

“We are going to have to put some weight on him but I can’t wait until he gets the opportunity and there will come a day when he has that opportunity and if I know him he is going to take advantage of it,” said McGee.

Gomez said he is not sure when the doctors will release him to return back to school but he is expected to return back to the field next football season as a kicker.

“I kicked cancer’s butt,” said Gomez. “All I have to say about that to anyone who is familiar with this situation, just keep fighting. God has you and the people who have been there for you through this entire process, give them a hug and tell them you love them. I can guarantee you it could change their lives.”

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.