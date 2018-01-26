City gets grant to improve ball fields - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

City gets grant to improve ball fields

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
NEWPORT, AR (KAIT) -

The Newport Parks and Recreation Department was awarded a $25,000 grant for their ball fields.

According to director Johnny Long, this money will be used to improve two of their ball fields.

He said $1,400 raised from a wrestling benefit with the All-Star Wrestling Federation in Tuckerman will go towards improvements as well.

