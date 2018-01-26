High School Basketball Scores (January 26, 2018)

Boys Basketball Scores:
GCT 52, Paragould 39
Jonesboro 57, Forrest City 54
Nettleton 78, Marion 68
Westside 69, Riverside 36
Walnut Ridge 60, Corning 55 (OT)
CRA 72, Maynard 63
BIC 59, KIPP Blytheville 42
Marked Tree 51, Bay 37
Brookland 47, Harrisburg 42
Wynne 56, Valley View 51
Ridgefield Christian 58, Hoxie 48
Manila 84, Trumann 67
West Memphis 59, Blytheville 42
Girls Basketball Scores:
Paragould 49, GCT 41
Riverside 60, Rivercrest 47
Nettleton 63, Marion 37
Jonesboro 65, Forrest City 48
Valley View 67, Wynne 22
Brookland 74, Osceola 31
Riverside 60, Rivercrest 47
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.