ASP: Pedestrian killed in crash

A Crittenden County man died Friday in a vehicle/pedestrian crash in West Memphis, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police .

John Demit Wood of Marion was walking with someone else, going west on the north side of Highway 191 around 11:20 p.m. Friday, when a vehicle crossed the fog line and struck Wood and the other person, ASP said.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and the report did not mention the condition of the other person.

