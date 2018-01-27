ASP: One killed in fatal crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

ASP: One killed in fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The Arkansas State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday in Lawrence County that killed one person. 

According to state police, the crash happened on Highway 25 near Lynn around 8 a.m. Saturday. At least one other person, who was in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital in Little Rock. 

Region 8 News will have more information on the crash as details emerge. 

