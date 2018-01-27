ASP: Woman killed in fatal crash

A Lawrence County woman was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash south of Lynn, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

April Dawn Geurin of Strawberry was going south in a 2016 Yukon on Highway 25 when the crash happened around 8 a.m. Saturday. The report noted the vehicle left the road and struck a ditch and trees.

At least one other person, who was in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital in Little Rock, state police said Saturday.

The report noted it was raining and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

