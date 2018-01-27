Fire destroys home in Craighead County

Authorities are attempting to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Craighead County.

According to Bono Fire Chief Trent Edwards, firefighters went to the home on County Road 311 around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, but Edwards said firefighters were able to rescue a dog in the home. The home had fire and water damage, Edwards said.

No one was injured Saturday and Edwards said authorities do not suspect any foul play in connection with the fire.

