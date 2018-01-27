'Polar Plunge' benefits Special Olympics

Dozens of people took the plunge for a good cause on Saturday.

A "Polar Plunge" was held at Crowley's Ridge State Park to benefit Area One Special Olympics Arkansas.

The money raised will go towards helping Special Olympics athletes compete.

"It's for these athletes to be able to shine in their spotlight of doing, whether it's basketball, bocci, track and field," said volunteer Skip Schalk. "You know whatever sport they choose to do, it gives them an opportunity to do it without a cost to them."

The event has been held at the park for 14 years and each year it grows.

"This community is amazing, if it wasn't for the community it wouldn't grow," said volunteer Vonnie Greer. "It's not us, it's the community that gets involved."

Greer said it's amazing to see so much community support and she is thankful.

"They want to support, they're always here to help and they love out athletes as much as we do," she said.

The group raised $30,000 for Area One Special Olympics Arkansas.

