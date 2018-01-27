Paragould High School band rocked the night away

The Collins Theater had a packed auditorium over the weekend as Paragould students put on show-stopping performances.

The Paragould High School Band hosted its 8th annual “Rockin the Night Away for the Paragould Band Oldies Show.”

The concert had a variety show for guests with music dating back to the 50's.

There were multiple performers, including some of the very best singers and musicians from Northeast Arkansas.

All the proceeds help fund the National Award-Winning Paragould High School Band program.

“We started this 8 years ago, it’s a fundraiser and much different than selling cheese cake and cookie dough,” Paragould High School Band Director Richie Williams said. “So we wanted to do this show, we are featuring music from the 50’s, 60’s the 70’s and 80’s.”

Performers took the stage Friday night and Saturday night, and Williams said he was impressed and thankful for the large turnout.

“We are back to back marching band state champions, so to keep the momentum going to keep that going it takes fundraisers just like this to keep it going,” he said. “All the money goes to help us pay for instruments, food for the kids when we go on trips and any of our basic, general expenses that we need for the Paragould band.”

The Paragould High School Band thanks the community for its support as it has grown by hundreds of members throughout the past few years.

