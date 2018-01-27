ASP arrested two people after high-speed chase

Arkansas State Police were led on a high-speed chase in Mississippi County Saturday night after attempting a traffic stop.

According to ASP Public Information Officer Liz Chapman, troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 55 northbound.

Chapman said the driver refused to stop and led troopers on a pursuit until the vehicle crashed at 8:52 p.m.

Chapman said the vehicle crashed on Highway 181 in Gosnell with no interference from ASP troopers.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody without incident.

Chapman said there were no injuries sustained in the crash.

