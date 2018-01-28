Fire destroys vacant home in Bay

Bay firefighters spent several hours early Sunday battling a blaze that destroyed a vacant home in the center of town.

According to Kevin McMasters with the Bay Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 100 block of Church Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday about the house fire.

A firefighter was treated for burns, trying to put out a fire in the house's crawl space. McMasters said the fire was difficult to put out, especially in and around the crawl space area.

There were no utilities running and no work was being done at the home, which has been vacant for several years, McMasters said.

Right now, the cause of the fire is undetermined but officials will continue to investigate.

