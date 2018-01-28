SLIDESHOW: UCP Telethon 2018

The United Cerebral Palsy Telethon was held Sunday at Arkansas State University. (Source: KAIT)

On Sunday, volunteers spent their day at Arkansas State University helping to raise money during the 2018 United Cerebral Palsy telethon.

The telethon, which aired on NBC Region 8, helps United Cerebral Palsy, raised $112,254 this year. The group serves people with a variety of disabilities including cerebral palsy, autism and genetic disorders among others.

Here are some photos from this year's telethon.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.