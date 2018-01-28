Red Wolves close A-State Invitational with 11 event championships

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State men’s and women’s indoor track and field teams combined to post 11 event championships Saturday at the A-State Invitational, while also closing out competition at their home event at First National Bank Arena with 22 student-athletes recording personal-best times or marks.

The two squads also collected 26 top-three finishes, including the men’s shot put and women’s 800 meter run in which the Red Wolves swept the top three places. The men’s team took top honors in seven of 11 events entered, and Cristian Ravar Ladislau also won the weight throw yesterday. The women’s squad won four of 10 events today, but also picked up three titles on the meet’s opening day.

“We competed well, and what I liked is that we are starting to come together as a team,” said A-State head coach Jim Patchell. “We had team members rooting for each other, and that makes a real difference. It takes a team to win a championship – track & field is sometimes an individual sport, but to win a team championship you have to come together and support each other. We have some good senior leadership, and it really showed today.”

The men’s team saw Hayden Hampton (heptathlon, 4945 points), Itamar Levi (shot put, personal-best 19.36m), Michael Carr (pole vault, personal-best 5.26m), Jaylen Bacon (55 meter dash, 6.28), Tiaan Steenkamp (high jump, 6-11.0), Heinrich Herbst (mile run, 4:19.15) and Seth Waters (5000 meter run, 15:23.20) all win an event.

Levi’s distance in the shot put not only broke his own Israeli national record, it was also the sixth best in the nation this season.

The women’s team was led by event championships from Calea Carr (shot put, 14.32m), Trevene Cowan (55 meter hurdles, personal-best 8.25), Anaelle Charles (mile run, personal-best 4:58.45) and Andrea Perez (800 meter run, 2:17.09). Carr also won the weight throw yesterday, giving her two event titles.

Charles’ time in the mile run stands third all-time in school history behind only Rexi Parcells and Kristina Aubert, and it is also the best in the Sun Belt Conference this season.

The Red Wolves will next compete Feb. 2-3 at the Saluki Invitational in Carbondale, Ill., as well as the New Mexico Classic in Albuquerque, N.M.