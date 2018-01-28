Group works to get wet-dry vote on ballot

A group in Randolph County is working to get a wet-dry vote on the ballot this election season.

Linda Bowlin with Keep Revenue in Randolph County said they it is time that citizens get to vote on the issue.

She said the last time a wet-dry vote was on the ballot was in the 1940s.

Now, around 25 people are working to get a petition together in time for election season.

Bowlin said it's a grassroots effort and they need more volunteers to work on getting signatures.

"We want it to be a clean process," Bowlin said. "We want to keep very close tabs on who is signing the petition and not have out of county people sign and not have people who aren't registered to vote sign."

They are hoping to gain about 15 more committed volunteers to help with the effort.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the group or becoming a volunteer, they can check out It’s Facebook page Keep Revenue in Randolph County.

