Crews working head-on collision on Hwy 226 near Cash

According to Cash Assistant Fire Chief Ron Eaton, crews are working a head-on collision on Highway 226.

Details are limited at this time.

However, Eaton said two people have been taken to St. Bernard’s, and one person has been transported by helicopter to the Med in Memphis.

According to Arkansas Department of Transportation Highway Status Update, all eastbound lanes were closed for over an hour due to the accident, but they are reopened now.

