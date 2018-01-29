Zach Williams wins Grammy for 'Chain Breaker' album

A Bono native is now the winner of a Grammy Award.

According to his Facebook page, Zach Williams won a Grammy for Contemporary Christian Album for his album Chain Breaker.

The Grammy Awards’ website states Williams was among four others nominated for the category.

Rise by Danny Gokey, Echoes (Deluxe Edition) by Matt Maher, Lifer by Mercy Me, Hills and Valleys by Tauren Wells were the others.

This isn’t the first time Williams has been nominated for a Grammy. In 2016, Region 8 News reported his single “Chain Breaker” was nominated for the 2017 Grammy’s.

