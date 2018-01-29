Boy seriously hurt after vehicle goes airborne in crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Boy seriously hurt after vehicle goes airborne in crash

HOWELL COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Missouri boy is in serious condition after a vehicle went airborne during a crash in Howell County.

According to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stephanie Wilson, 34, of Mountain View, was driving a 1995 Honda Civic south on Highway 17 at around 11 a.m. Saturday.

Wilson drove off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then drove off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, went airborne, overturned and ended up on its wheels.

Wilson had minor injuries, but 5-year-old Kayson Stratton had to be airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield, MO.

The report states Stratton did have a seatbelt on, but MSHP doesn’t know if Wilson did.

The vehicle was totaled in the crash.

