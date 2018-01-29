Big spending expected for Super Bowl weekend

Millions will catch the big game whether it be at home, a watch party, bar, or restaurant.

The National Retail Federation reports consumers will spend over $15 billion dollars on the 2018 Super Bowl.

That spending is up from 2017 and ranges from food, drinks, hotels, and new televisions.

To read more about what the NRF expects and how much individuals may spend on average click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.