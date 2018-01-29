Police: Missing Trumann teen possibly spotted in Blytheville

Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger. A reward is being offered for her safe return.

Assistant Chief John Redman said 16-year-old Arissa Farmer may be with someone who “does not have her best interests at heart.”

Monday afternoon police told Farmer's parents their daughter may have been spotted in Blytheville with an African American man in a silver Dodge Stratus on Sunday around 7:15 a.m.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson said a girl believed to be Farmer was identified at the welcome center on Interstate 55 by a highway worker and by video.

Arissa appeared to be intoxicated and/or drugged, an eyewitness told police. She then got into the passenger side of the Stratus.

The car was last seen heading southbound on I-55.

A reward of $1,500 is being offered for the girl's safe return.

According to the girl's parents, their daughter escaped through a bedroom window.

Farmer was reported missing on Saturday. Initially, investigators thought she was a runaway and had left of her own volition.

However, Redman said a search of her computer indicated she has been conversing with someone who was “grooming her for sexual things.” The parents say Arissa used a computer she was issued from Jonesboro High School.

He said Farmer’s phone has been turned off and her friends have no idea where she could be.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or call 911 immediately.

Parents plead for daughter's return. Offering $1,500 reward leading to daughter's safe return pic.twitter.com/4obg8lJhdT — Jordan (@JordnHowington) January 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.