Police say missing Trumann teen could be in danger

Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger.

Assistant Chief John Redman said 16-year-old Arissa Farmer may be with someone who “does not have her best interests at heart.”

Farmer was reported missing on Saturday. Initially, investigators thought she was a runaway and had left of her own volition.

However, Redman said a search of her computer indicated she has been conversing with someone who was “grooming her for sexual things.”

He said Farmer’s phone has been turned off and her friends have no idea where she could be.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.