Search for missing Trumann teen enters day 3; reward increased

The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson says 16-year-old Arissa Farmer may be with someone who “does not have her best interests at heart,” after a search of her computer indicated she had been conversing with someone who was “grooming her for sexual things.”

The parents say Arissa used a computer she was issued from Jonesboro High School.

"We do not suspect her right now to be in any immediate danger but due to her age and due to the people she's talking to and historically the people we deal with in sexual predators, we are taking this extremely serious, therefore we have used the word 'endangered' and we are making it a lot more active search than we would," Henson said.

On Monday police were able to catch Arissa on video at the I-55 Welcome Center in Blytheville early Sunday morning.

An eyewitness told police Arissa appeared to be intoxicated and/or drugged.

Henson said the witness stated that he spoke to Arissa after she exited a car in the parking lot. The witness stated she fell in the parking lot. The video shows Arissa staggering and appears to be disoriented while inside the complex.

She then got into the passenger side of a silver Dodge Stratus with an African-American man at 7:30 a.m. heading south on I-55.

The family states this is Arissa in the video.

Chief Henson said, "From our point of view, it appears she's either intoxicated or drugged or just something not ordinary with Arissa. So we can say that the fact that she's so young and the fact that she looks like she appears to be in some type of distress, we are using the word endangered. We do not believe that she was abducted based on her admission the night before that she was planning to run away. So we just want to make it clear that we don't believe she was kidnapped or abducted but we don't believe she is safe right now."

A reward of over $4,000 is being offered for the girl's safe return.

According to Arissa's parents, their daughter escaped through a bedroom window Saturday night.

Farmer was reported missing on Saturday. Initially, investigators thought she was a runaway and had left of her own will.

Chief Henson said Farmer’s phone has been turned off and her friends have no idea where she could be.

Trumann Police requested Arkansas State Police to issue a Morgan Nick Amber Alert, but it was determined that the criteria set by ASP were not met for an alert to be issued.

Arissa's parents spoke with Jordan Howington on Monday, begging for the daughter's safe return.

"We just want her back. We just want our daughter back," said Tia Farmer. "So if you have any info that will lead to her, the only questions we will ask are the ones that will get us directly to her. If you want the money come get the money we’ll gladly give it to you."

"In reality, she was living two lives," said her father, Tracy Farmer. "The one that she was showing us and then the private one. My background it I.T. so I know how to check that stuff, and I keep a track on it. I have filters on our home network, but this was school and I’m not saying JHS didn’t have proper filters in place because they do, but you can’t, there’s no way you can track your child online 100% when they have a laptop that is school-issued. It’s impossible."

Her family has also started their own Facebook page to help spread the word about their missing daughter.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or call 911 immediately.

A prayer vigil is set for Wednesday, Jan. 31, at NEA Baptist Church, 601 N. Willow Road in Trumann. The parents said it's, "to commune with God and fellowship with each other while praying for the safe return of our daughter, Arissa Farmer. #BringArissaHome."

