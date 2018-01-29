Video released of missing Trumann teen last seen Sunday in Blytheville; reward offered

Trumann police say a missing teen could be in danger. A reward is being offered for her safe return.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson says 16-year-old Arissa Farmer may be with someone who “does not have her best interests at heart.”

Monday afternoon police told Farmer's parents their daughter may have been spotted in Blytheville with an African American man in a silver Dodge Stratus on Sunday around 7:15 a.m.

Arissa appeared to be intoxicated and/or drugged, an eyewitness told police. She then got into the passenger side of the Stratus.

The car was last seen heading southbound on I-55.

Henson said a witness stated that he spoke to Arissa after she exited a car in the parking lot. The witness stated she fell in the parking lot. The video shows Arissa staggering and appears to be disoriented while inside the complex.

Police say Arissa leaves with a black male in a silver or white Dodge Stratus at 7:30am heading south on I-55.

The family states this is Arissa in the video.

Chief Henson said, "From our point of view, it appears she's either intoxicated or drugged or just something not ordinary with Arissa. So we can say that the fact that she's so young and the fact that she looks like she appears to be in some of type of distress, we are using the word endangered. We do not believe that she was abducted based on her admission the night before that she was planning to run away. So we just want to make it clear that we don't believe she was kidnapped or abducted but we don't believe she is safe right now."

"We do not suspect her right now to be in any immediate danger but due to her age and due to the people she's talking to and historically the people we deal with in sexual predators, we are taking this extremely serious, therefore we have used the word endangered and we are making it a lot more active search than we would," Henson said.

A reward of $2,700 is being offered for the girl's safe return.

According to the girl's parents, their daughter escaped through a bedroom window.

Farmer was reported missing on Saturday. Initially, investigators thought she was a runaway and had left of her own will.

However, police said a search of her computer indicated she has been conversing with someone who was “grooming her for sexual things.” The parents say Arissa used a computer she was issued from Jonesboro High School.

He said Farmer’s phone has been turned off and her friends have no idea where she could be.

Trumann Police Chief Chad Henson has requested Arkansas State Police issue an Amber Alert.

Trumann Chief Chad Henson has just requested an Amber Alert be activated for Arissa Farmer. Even though she chose to run away with this unknown man, the fact of her age and that she may be intoxicated he believes warrants the alert @Region8News pic.twitter.com/T2OXlAVJli — Kirsten May (@KirstenPMay) January 29, 2018

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Trumann Police Department at 870-483-6423 or call 911 immediately.

Arissa's parents told Jordan Howington, "We just want her back. We just want our daughter back. So if you have any info that will lead to her, the only questions we will ask are the ones that will get us directly to her. If you want the money come get the money we’ll gladly give it to you," said Tia Farmer.

Her father, Tracy Farmer told us, "In reality, she was living two lives. The one that she was showing us and then the private one. My background it I.T. so I know how to check that stuff, and I keep a track on it. I have filters on our home network, but this was school and I’m not saying JHS didn’t have proper filters in place because they do, but you can’t, there’s no way you can track your child online 100% when they have a laptop that is school-issued. It’s impossible," said Farmer.

Her family has also started their own Facebook page to help spread the word about their missing daughter.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.