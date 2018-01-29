Arkansas mother, daughter plead guilty for fake will

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) - A former south Arkansas real estate agent and her daughter have pleaded guilty to federal crimes involving a fake will for a survivor of an oil rig explosion who later died in a car crash.

Arkansas Business reports that Donna Herring pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in El Dorado to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her daughter, Jordan Alexandra Peterson, pleaded guilty Thursday to making a false statement to the FBI.

Herring says she created a fake will after Matthew Seth Jacobs died in a one-vehicle wreck in January 2015. Jacobs had survived the April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion in the Gulf of Mexico.

The will left nearly all of Jacobs' $1.7 million in assets to Peterson, who was in a romantic relationship with Jacobs.

A sentencing date hasn't been set in either case.

Information from: Arkansas Business, http://www.arkansasbusiness.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.