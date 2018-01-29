Man killed in mobile home fire Monday

One person was killed in a mobile home fire Monday morning in Jackson County.

According to Sheriff David Lucas, his deputies and the Bradford Fire Department responded to 2219 Jackson 5 Road in the Denmark area around 5 a.m.

The sheriff says one man was found dead. His name was not immediately released.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Arson investigators with Arkansas State Police have been called in to determine what happened.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

