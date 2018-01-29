Name released in fatal Jackson County fire - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Name released in fatal Jackson County fire

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
JACKSON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

The name of the person killed in a mobile home fire Monday morning in Jackson County has been released.

According to Sheriff David Lucas, 25-year-old Anthony Lee McFall,25 of Bradford, was killed in the fire. 

Lucas said his deputies and the Bradford Fire Department responded to 2219 Jackson 5 Road in the Bradford area around 5 a.m. after receiving a call about the fire.

The sheriff says McFall's body was found in the bedroom area of the home after the fire was extinguished.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for a DNA test to positively identify McFall. 

Arson investigators with Arkansas State Police have been called in to determine what happened.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

