Missing autistic man found safe in Jonesboro

The Jonesboro Police Department says they have found a missing non-verbal autistic man safe.

According to E-911 Director Jeff Presley, 30-year-old DeMario Atkins was found walking on Highway 1 south about one mile south of Lawson road.

Police say he is ok and family is on the way to pick him up.

Police reported him missing after they say he walked away from the Walmart on Highland Drive.

He was missing for almost 4 hours before being found safe.

