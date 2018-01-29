Police say theft suspects admitted to "car-hopping"

There was a time when car-hopping was something teens did on roller skates at Sonic.

But the “car-hopping” two young women described to police had nothing to do with fries and milkshakes.

Jada Alexus Anderson and Karrisa Angelique Gregg both of along with Steven Joshua Hernandez and Stevenson Eugen Whitfield are suspected in a string of vehicle break-ins.

According to court documents, Jonesboro police received numerous reports of vehicles broken into in specific areas of town on Jan. 24 and 25.

During one of the alleged incidents, a victim saw a man try to get into his vehicle and chased him. The suspect got into a waiting car and fled the scene, according to the affidavit.

Officers responding to the scene found the suspect vehicle and stopped it.

“During the stop and on-scene investigation, the driver and three passengers were found to be in possession of a large amount of stolen items from various vehicle break-ins,” the court records said.

According to detectives, among the stolen items recovered were “multiple firearms.”

While interviewing Anderson and Gregg, investigators said the two women “admitted that they were ‘car-hopping’ with the other two men and did actively participate in entering vehicles and stealing items.” But, they claimed they only participated during the night Jan. 25. They reportedly told police “another female” was with the men the previous night.

Hernandez and Whitfield “also admitted to multiple vehicle break-ins,” the affidavit stated. Hernandez reportedly “admitted” to be the driver/lookout on both days, but denied being inside the vehicles.

“Mr. Whitfield admitted to actively entering vehicles on both days,” the detective stated in his report. “But, [he] also denied stealing firearms.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge all four suspects with the following:

Jada Alexus Anderson, 18, Trumann—2 counts of breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle; 2 counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500; and one count of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a vehicle.

Karissa Angelique Gregg, 19, Trumann—2 counts of breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle; 2 counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500; and one count of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a vehicle.

Steven Joshua Hernandez, 23, Trumann—5 counts of breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle; 4 counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500; and one count of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a vehicle.

Stevenson Eugen Whitfield, 19, Jonesboro—5 counts of breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle; 4 counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500; and one count of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000 from a vehicle.

Anderson and Gregg are currently free on $5,000 temporary bond. Hernandez is out on a $10,000 temporary bond. Whitfield remains behind bars on a $25,000 cash/surety bond. According to online court records, at the time of his arrest, Whitfield was out on a $1,500 cash/surety bond for a similar offense in October.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.