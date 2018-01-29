A Better Region 8: Avoiding addiction to a popular prescription

There's been lots of talk about opioid abuse over the past several years.

Here on Region 8 News, we’ve done numerous stories on the impact of opioid abuse and often the stories are tragic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 66% of all deaths from overdose involve opioids. This leaves doctors and patients looking for other medicines to treat pain.

One drug doctors are prescribing is gabapentin. It’s used to treat everything from pain to mood disorders and can be just what the doctor ordered for some patients.

While gabapentin been widely thought to have low abuse potential, there is now a growing body of research uncovering misuse of—and even a black market for this popular prescription.

This Thursday, Region 8 News has a new warning for the drug, its impacts, and the consequences of misusing the drug.

It's a story that aims to warn people about the dangers of possibly moving from one drug addiction to another.

Being informed and making sure people have the information they need to avoid addiction make this A Better Region 8

- Chris Conroy, KAIT VP & General Manager

