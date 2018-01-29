Police: Man choked, tore braids out of pregnant woman's head

A Jonesboro man faces felony assault and battery charges after police say he choked the mother of his unborn child and tore the braids out of her head.

The charges stem from an alleged assault on Jan. 22 at the Deluxe Inn, 402 S. Gee.

The victim, who is 13-weeks pregnant, told police that her baby’s father, 33-year-old Satizes Lamont Danner, got mad at her because she would not turn off her music and began to choke her.

When she broke free and tried to call the police, she said Danner grabbed her phone and broke it.

She then tried to run out of the room, according to the affidavit, but said Danner “grabbed the braided portion of hair and tore them from the back of her head.”

The woman finally managed to leave the room and run to the front office to call the police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with “red friction marks around her neck.” On the back of her head they reportedly found “a bald patch where several of her braids had been torn away.”

According to the court documents, Danner had fled the scene by the time police arrived.

Police arrested him Thursday, Jan. 25, on a bench warrant after a judge found probable cause to charge him with aggravated assault on a family or household member, third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman, and first-degree criminal mischief.

Danner is currently free on a $30,000 bond awaiting a Feb. 26 appearance in circuit court.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.