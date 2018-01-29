JPD: Man used stolen credit cards to pay court fines, fees

A man could face prison time after police say he stole a credit card and used it to pay his court fines and parole fees.

Tony Franklin Bonham, Jr. of Jonesboro is charged with fraudulent use of a credit card; theft of property-credit/debit card; and theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. If convicted, he could be fined as much as $10,000 and sentenced to 6 years in prison on each charge.

According to investigators, Bonham obtained credit cards that were not his in November 2017 and used them to make numerous purchases.

Detectives alleged in the probable cause affidavit that Bonham racked up $3,000 in charges to “rent a vehicle, pay his district court fines, parole fees, and other miscellaneous purchases.”

During an interview with investigators, Bonham reportedly admitted to using the credit cards to make the purchases.

Bonham is being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $2,500 cash/surety bond awaiting a Feb. 26 appearance in circuit court.

