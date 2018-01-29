Osceola police seeking help finding murder suspect

The suspect was driving a light blue or gray Mitsubishi Gallant with dark-tinted windows. (Source: Osceola Police Dept.)

Osceola police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide.

On Jan. 2, Clinton Dale Sullivan was found unresponsive at the Econo Lodge. He was pronounced dead a short time later by the Mississippi County deputy coroner.

On Monday, Jan. 29, investigators released these photos of a possible suspect.

The photos, according to a news release, were taken at a gas station in Marion and at a CVS pharmacy on Union Avenue in Memphis.

The suspect was driving a light blue or gray Mitsubishi Gallant with dark-tinted windows. A license plate number was not available.

Anyone with information on the car or the suspect should call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Osceola Police Department at 870-563-5213.

Region 8 News will have more information as details emerge. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for up to the minute updates.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android