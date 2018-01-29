The Latest: Hutchinson says state senator plans to quit post

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Latest on an Arkansas state senator pleading guilty to federal charges on Monday (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson says a state senator who pleaded guilty to fraud charges intends to resign soon.

Sen. Jake Files was in federal court on Monday and admitted pocketing thousands of dollars in state money that had been earmarked for a sports complex at Fort Smith. Hutchinson called on Files to quit, and in a statement Monday afternoon the governor said he had heard from Files and that Files indicated he planned to tender his resignation "in the coming days."

Hutchinson says Files' departure from the state Legislature "is the appropriate decision."

The governor had said earlier that the Fort Smith Republican would not be able to fulfill his obligation to his constituents.

The state Democratic Party also called for Files to resign.

4:05 p.m.

Arkansas' governor says state Sen. Jake Files should resign from the state Legislature after pleading guilty to fraud charges in federal court.

Files admitted Monday that he pocketed thousands of dollars in state money that had been earmarked for a sports complex at Fort Smith. A bill of information filed by federal prosecutors says Files falsified bids to ensure he would receive more than $27,000 and also lied about collateral used for a bank loan.

Hutchinson says that while he has known Files' family for many years, it was "essential" for voters to trust their elected leaders. The governor says that given Files' guilty plea, it was clear that the Fort Smith Republican will not be able to fulfill his obligation to his constituents.

The state Democratic Party also called for Files to resign.

3:45 p.m.

A top Arkansas lawmaker has pleaded guilty to federal charges that he pocketed thousands of dollars in state funds intended to go toward the construction of a sports complex and falsified bids to ensure that he would get the money.

Republican state Sen. Jake Files pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud, money laundering and bank fraud charges related to the state funds and for pledging a forklift he did not own as collateral for a bank loan. Files was released on a $5,000 bond after entering his plea in Fort Smith.

Files chairs the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee and has served in the state Senate since 2011. The Fort Smith lawmaker announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.