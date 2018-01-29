School looks to hire resource officer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

School looks to hire resource officer

PIGGOTT, AR (KAIT) -

The Piggott School district is planning to hire a School Resource Officer.

A timeline for the officer's hiring has not been set, but they will be hired through the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

Elementary Principal Brock Swan said the officer will be an asset to the campus.

He said the safety of students is the school's number one priority.

"We come every day wanting to make sure that they're taken care of, adding a resource officer is another avenue to ensure their safety," he said.

Swann said many parents will feel more at ease knowing that an officer is on campus with their children.

"We send our kids to school every day, we want to know that they're protected and safe," he said.

