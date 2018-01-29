Detectives recover stolen lawn equipment

Stolen property was recovered as Jonesboro police continue to investigate several thefts.

According to a news release, officers responded to a call of a theft of lawn care equipment from a shed in the 500-block of W. Nettleton Avenue on Jan. 23.

The resident told police that she had come home and saw a person, later identified as Shannon Herring, 49, in her yard and his truck parked in her driveway.

Herring left the area but was contacted by officers, the release said, after the victim give them information on him and his vehicle.

Officers say Herring was in possession of the stolen property. Officers searched his home and more property was recovered.

Detective Bill Brown recovered 40 items of lawn equipment and tools and is now working to determine who the owners are and also to link other theft cases.

Herring is being held on a $15,000 temporary bond and his probable cause hearing is pending.

