High School Basketball Scores: January 29, 2018

Boys Basketball

Tuckerman 71, Harding Academy 68 (2 OT) With the road win, Tuckerman improves to 26-2 overall.

Rector 63, Hillcrest, 51. Rector has won 6 straight. Kirk Beshears 28 pts & 10 Rebs; Max Ford 15 pts for Rector

Walnut Ridge 53, Pocahontas 52

Osceola 78, Riverside 30

CRA 72, Southland, MO 12

Girls Basketball

Riverside 71, Harrisburg 30. Cassie Armstrong (13) for Harrisburg. Haven Robertson (16) Brittany Sain (12) for Riverside. Rebels hit 11 3-pointers

Bay 64, Cross County 23

BIC 65, Marked Tree 34

Rivercrest 49, Manila 27

Trumann 45, Osceola 44

Brookland 75, Westside 33

Hoxie 70, Piggott 23

EPC 69, KIPP Blytheville 5

Pocahontas 53, Walnut Ridge 30