High School Basketball Scores: January 29, 2018

Boys Basketball
Tuckerman 71, Harding Academy 68 (2 OT) With the road win, Tuckerman improves to 26-2 overall.
Rector 63, Hillcrest, 51. Rector has won 6 straight. Kirk Beshears 28 pts & 10 Rebs; Max Ford 15 pts for Rector
Walnut Ridge 53, Pocahontas 52
Osceola 78, Riverside 30
CRA 72, Southland, MO 12
Girls Basketball
Riverside 71, Harrisburg 30. Cassie Armstrong (13) for Harrisburg. Haven Robertson (16) Brittany Sain (12) for Riverside. Rebels hit 11 3-pointers
Bay 64, Cross County 23
BIC 65, Marked Tree 34
Rivercrest 49, Manila 27
Trumann 45, Osceola 44
Brookland 75, Westside 33
Hoxie 70, Piggott 23
EPC 69, KIPP Blytheville 5
Pocahontas 53, Walnut Ridge 30
