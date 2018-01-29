A-State to kick off semester-long campaign to combat sexual assaults

In an effort to raise awareness and reduce the number of sexual assaults, a semester-long series of events will kick off at Arkansas State University.

The Pack Pact Campaign begins on Feb. 5. Chancellor Kelly Damphousse is inviting students, faculty, and staff to take part and to begin Acting for Change Together when it comes to sexual assault.

The event will be held in Centennial Hall at the Reng Student Union.

Student campus leadership members, with faculty and staff, will join to support each other and work toward the reducing sexual violence.

Some of the events planned for this semester include a 5K walk/run on Mar. 13, Sexual Assault Awareness Week, Apr. 2-6, and participation in the nationwide Denim day on Apr. 25.

