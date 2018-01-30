2 men, 1 juvenile arrested in weekend shooting

Two men and a teenager were arrested over the weekend as police investigated a call of shots fired.

According to a Facebook post from the Beebe Police Department, calls about gunshots came in around 8:47 p.m. on Sunday in the area of North Pear Street and West Kansas Street.

Callers told police a silver vehicle was seen fleeing the area headed toward West Center Street at a high rate of speed.

Beebe police quickly responded and saw a silver vehicle fail to yield at the intersection of Center Street and Dewitt Henry Drive. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 6200-block of Arkansas Highway 367 south.

Officers spoke with the driver, later identified as Antonio Williams, 18, of Sherwood, and his passengers, 20-year-old Julius Spencer Ball of Jacksonville and a 17-year-old male from North Little Rock.

According to Beebe police, evidence was found linking the three to the shooting. All three were taken into custody and later confessed to detectives about being involved in the incident.

Ball was charged with two counts of aggravated assault along with terroristic act and criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery.

Williams and the juvenile were charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery.

The three are being held without bond pending a bond hearing.

Police stated the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending.

No one was injured in the shooting.

