JPD: Flasher targeted customer, store employee

Target tells customers to expect more. But, on Monday an employee and shopper at the Jonesboro store got much more than they expected. The two women claim a man exposed himself to them.

According to Officer Keith Baggett’s report, a store employee said she had dropped an item in an aisle. When she went to pick it up, the suspect reached down and got it for her.

As she reached for the item, she told Baggett she noticed the man’s pants were unzipped and his penis was sticking out.

“She said the penis was in a full state of arousal,” the incident report stated.

The man told her he was sorry and that he didn’t mean it, “but she was sure that his intention was for her to see his penis.”

The woman immediately contacted another associate and explained what had happened. As they began to escort the suspect to the front of the store, he suddenly ran through the front doors into the parking lot. He was last seen running toward Highland and Parkside.

The store provided video of the suspect, but Baggett stated it did not capture the actual incident with the victim.

During the course of the investigation, Baggett learned that a similar incident involving a customer occurred earlier in the day.

The victim, who lives out of town, told store employees a man matching the suspect’s description exposed himself to her. She told store employees she would file a police report when she came back to Jonesboro.

