New smart scales could make weight loss easier - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New smart scales could make weight loss easier

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
(KAIT/NBC) -

You may follow all the rules in your weight-loss program but sometimes the scale doesn't change.

On the journey to lose fat, pounds may not reveal everything.

UT Health Obesity Medicine Specialist Deborah Horn says scales that measure Body Mass Index (BMI) are getting more accurate.

“If you're looking at percent body fat what you'll be able to see is things like actual muscle mass increasing, body fat going down, and the weight staying the same. So you're changing your body composition but not changing the number on the scale. And that's encouraging to see when you're working so hard.”

Click here for more information on body weight measurement.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup

    Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-01-30 18:35:34 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-01-30 19:18:36 GMT
    (Source: Cave City Watermelon Festival Facebook page)(Source: Cave City Watermelon Festival Facebook page)

    The Cave City Watermelon Festival may be months away but organizers have already announced the entertainment for this year, including a popular county music band.

    The Cave City Watermelon Festival may be months away but organizers have already announced the entertainment for this year, including a popular county music band.

  • New smart scales could make weight loss easier

    New smart scales could make weight loss easier

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-01-30 17:06:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-30 19:06:37 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    You may follow all the rules in your weight-loss program but sometimes the scale doesn't change.

    You may follow all the rules in your weight-loss program but sometimes the scale doesn't change.

  • breaking

    Search for missing Trumann teen enters day 3; reward increased

    Search for missing Trumann teen enters day 3; reward increased

    Monday, January 29 2018 11:43 AM EST2018-01-29 16:43:10 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-01-30 16:48:21 GMT
    Arissa Farmer (Source: Trumann Police Dept.)Arissa Farmer (Source: Trumann Police Dept.)

    The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.

    The search for a missing Trumann teenager is now on day 3, after being reported missing Saturday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly