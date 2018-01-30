New smart scales could make weight loss easier

You may follow all the rules in your weight-loss program but sometimes the scale doesn't change.

On the journey to lose fat, pounds may not reveal everything.

UT Health Obesity Medicine Specialist Deborah Horn says scales that measure Body Mass Index (BMI) are getting more accurate.

“If you're looking at percent body fat what you'll be able to see is things like actual muscle mass increasing, body fat going down, and the weight staying the same. So you're changing your body composition but not changing the number on the scale. And that's encouraging to see when you're working so hard.”

