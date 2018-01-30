2 people wounded in shooting at Altheimer nightclub

ALTHEIMER, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Jefferson County say two people were wounded after a shooting at a nightclub over the weekend.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says gunfire broke out early Saturday at Club Ricky Mack's in Altheimer, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Little Rock. The sheriff's office says two people were taken to a Pine Bluff hospital, but their wounds aren't considered life-threatening.

The nightclub was formerly known as the Brown Sugar Club. In 2005, a 23-year-old man was shot to death in the club, and that case remains unsolved.

