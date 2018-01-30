FDA ends Arkansas nicotine research after monkey deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has axed a nicotine addiction study at an Arkansas lab after the deaths of four squirrel monkeys.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the FDA issued a statement Friday saying the study was immediately put on hold in September when agency officials learned that four monkeys had died at the National Center for Toxicological Research near Pine Bluff. Renowned researcher Jane Goodall had written to the agency saying the center's treatment of monkeys was "taxpayer-funded torture."



FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb says an investigation of the lab found there was "a generalized lack of adequate oversight" that could lead to future problems.



Gottlieb says he's called for a third-party investigation of all of the agency's animal research programs, beginning with those conducted at the Arkansas lab.



