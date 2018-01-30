Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup

(Source: Cave City Watermelon Festival Facebook page) (Source: Cave City Watermelon Festival Facebook page)
CAVE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

The Cave City Watermelon Festival may be months away but organizers have already announced the entertainment for this year, including a popular county music band.

A post from the festival's Facebook page says Little Texas will hit the center stage on July 28. Previous nights will feature music by The LeFEVRE Quartet from Atlanta, Georgia and Grand Ole Opry star Mo Pitney.

The 2018 festival runs July 26-28.

For more information and updates about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Cosmetologist offers free haircuts to the homeless

    Cosmetologist offers free haircuts to the homeless

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:10 PM EST2018-01-30 19:10:47 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 4:15 PM EST2018-01-30 21:15:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The HUB, or Helping Underserved Belong, in Jonesboro is now offering a new service to the homeless population of Jonesboro.

    The HUB, or Helping Underserved Belong, in Jonesboro is now offering a new service to the homeless population of Jonesboro.

  • Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup

    Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 1:35 PM EST2018-01-30 18:35:34 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:18 PM EST2018-01-30 19:18:36 GMT
    (Source: Cave City Watermelon Festival Facebook page)(Source: Cave City Watermelon Festival Facebook page)

    The Cave City Watermelon Festival may be months away but organizers have already announced the entertainment for this year, including a popular county music band.

    The Cave City Watermelon Festival may be months away but organizers have already announced the entertainment for this year, including a popular county music band.

  • New smart scales could make weight loss easier

    New smart scales could make weight loss easier

    Tuesday, January 30 2018 12:06 PM EST2018-01-30 17:06:40 GMT
    Tuesday, January 30 2018 2:06 PM EST2018-01-30 19:06:37 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    You may follow all the rules in your weight-loss program but sometimes the scale doesn't change.

    You may follow all the rules in your weight-loss program but sometimes the scale doesn't change.

    •   
Powered by Frankly