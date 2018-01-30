Cave City Watermelon Festival announces entertainment lineup

The Cave City Watermelon Festival may be months away but organizers have already announced the entertainment for this year, including a popular county music band.

A post from the festival's Facebook page says Little Texas will hit the center stage on July 28. Previous nights will feature music by The LeFEVRE Quartet from Atlanta, Georgia and Grand Ole Opry star Mo Pitney.

The 2018 festival runs July 26-28.

For more information and updates about the festival, click here.

Copyright 2018 KAIT. All rights reserved.