Cosmetologist offers free haircuts to the homeless

The HUB, or Helping Underserved Belong, in Jonesboro is now offering a new service to Jonesboro's homeless.

A licensed cosmetologist will give free haircuts to their clients once a month.

“I do know that a good haircut makes you feel good and you put your best foot forward,” Victoria Perry said.

Perry has never been homeless, but she did have a rough childhood and knows what it’s like to go without.

“We take for granted getting our hair cut, getting our hair colored, getting our eyebrows waxed,” Perry said. “You don’t know what it’s like until you don’t have it.”

She believes a new haircut can sometimes give people the confidence they need to keep moving forward.

“I really hope to change the way that they look at themselves,” Perry said. “That they don't see somebody that is down and out or whatever, that they see somebody that can go out in the world and can change and they can do whatever they need to do to get that job, to get that apartment.”

Perry will be at the HUB on the last Tuesday of each month beginning at 10 a.m.

